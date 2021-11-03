Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Check timing, significance, and other details here

The one-hour special Muhurat Trading session for Equities, Equity F&O, Currency F&O, and Commodities for Diwali 2021 will be executed between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm

Every year on Diwali, the stock market opens for just one-hour for a special Muhurat Trading session that marks the beginning of Samvat 2078, the Hindu New Year.

Through this session, investors are given a window to engage in trading on the auspicious day. Also, as astrologically defined, the session is fixed and marked as an auspicious moment of the day.

What is Muhurat Trading?

This is an auspicious stock market trading that takes place for an hour on Diwali or Deepawali. It is an old and symbolic ritual, which is observed by the trading community for ages. The stock market that comprises of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) started Muhurat Trading in 1957 while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made it a regular ritual from 1992.

Muhurat Trading Session: This year, the session will begin at 6.15 pm and close at 7.15 pm. The special trading window will open after Hindu Panchang as it marks the beginning of a new Samvat. People who are investing believe that the Muhurat Trading session will bring them wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

Pre-opening will begin between 6:00 pm and 6:15 pm and the Equities, Equity F&O, Currency F&O, and Commodities for Diwali 2021 will be executed between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. The closing will be between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.

What is special about Muhurat Trading?

According to experts, the ‘Muhurat’ is a pious occasion for investors. It is a time when any task or deal ends up giving fruitful results which leads to prosperity.

Additionally, the one-hour trading window is a way to pay tribute to Goddess Laxmi (Hindu deity of prosperity and wealth) by the community.

Benefits of Muhurat Trading: This is the best time to buy or sell stocks as the trading volumes are high. It is the best time for investors as well as traders to grab benefits from the Muhurat Trading session. As Diwali is marked for bringing prosperity and wealth to all, so if you invest in stocks, then Diwali can be a good day to begin with.