Disney nears U.S. nod for Fox deal - Bloomberg

Business Reuters Jun 21, 2018 00:05:55 IST

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is close to winning approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its $71.3 billion bid for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's media assets, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Justice Department is set to approve the deal in as soon as two weeks, according to the report, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Disney earlier in the day raised its offer and added a cash portion as it sought to top a $65 billion bid from Comcast Corp.

A Disney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 00:05 AM

