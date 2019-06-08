You are here:
Dish open to merging satellite TV business with AT&T's DirecTV - CNBC

Business Reuters Jun 08, 2019 01:08:01 IST

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp is open to merging its satellite television business with AT&T Inc's pay TV service DirecTV, CNBC reported, citing a media report.

Dish and AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 01:08:01 IST

