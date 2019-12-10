Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Rs 826-cr Delhi Metro project; company given 30 months to complete 7.4-km work

New Delhi: Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has been declared the lower bidder by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for Rs 825.62-crore project.

Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for project worth Rs 825.6 cr by Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/qEx5fcYn0i — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 10, 2019

"Dilip Buildcon Limited through JV has been declared L-1 bidder for the project 'part design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding lines, viaduct for connection to Mukundpur depot and four elevated stations, Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS and partly integrated and partly independent flyover of PWD between Azadpur and Derawal Nagar on G T Road by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC)," the company said in a BSE filing.

The completion period of the 7.4-km Delhi Metro work is 30 months, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 382.60 apiece in the morning trade.

