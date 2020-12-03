Digital learning startup KopyKitab raises undisclosed amount from investors Pacatolus and others

Online education platform KopyKitab gets induced with a boost of fresh funds from new funding round.

Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup KopyKitab has raised an undisclosed funding amount from a clutch of institutional and angel investors. The investors include the likes of Pacatolus (Singapore), Stanford Angels (led by Paula Mariwala), and other angel investors such as Praveen Gandhi, Jeenendra Bhandari, Mohit Dubey, and Manoj Mehta. This startup will use this fundraise to further improve its technology platform and enlarge its scope within the ecosystem. It offers personalised and virtual learning for higher education and competitive exams.

KopyKitab, founded in 2014 by Sumeet Verma and Amit Shrivastava, earlier raised $2 million from CBA Capital, Pacatolus and other angel investors. The startup claims to have a user base of over 4.5 million with 6 million app downloads.

KopyKitab CEO and co-founder Sumeet Verma said to yourstory, “There are 40,000 institutes in India with 60 percent plus gap in quality faculty and curated content in a highly scattered market. KopyKitab has witnessed a massive growth, with changing consumer behaviour due to the pandemic, and 68 percent of the traffic coming from Tier II and Tier III towns validates our business model. Our aim is to address the underserved market of higher education.”

Angel investor Praveen Gandhi said to yourstory, “We believe in the model of KopyKitab and that’s why we have backed the team from their early days. Unlike other edtech players, KopyKitab focuses on demands from the students’ side and works to give them what they need to further excel in their studies and outcomes. That makes them very student centric platform.”