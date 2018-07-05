Football world cup 2018

Digital India initiative: Tata projects bags Rs 3,000 cr Bharat Net project for Chhattisgarh

Business Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 14:02:26 IST

Hyderabad: Tata projects Limited on Thursday said its 'Smart Cities Business Unit' has been awarded Bharat Net project worth Rs 3057 crore in Chhattisgarh.

According to a company press release, the project involves laying of Optical Fibre Network that follows ring architecture with Internet Protocol - Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP-MPLS) technology.

Conceived under the Digital India initiative of the Centre, the project will link 85 Blocks and 5,987 Gram Panchayats across the 27 districts in the state by providing broadband and mobile phone connectivity, it said.

Tata logo. Reuters.

Managing Director of Tata Projects Limited, Vinayak Deshpande said, "We are very delighted to receive this prestigious project under the central government's ambitious Digital India initiative.

We are confident that once the project is completed it will help in strengthening the state's economy and enable local people to lead their lives with much ease."

About 2.6 crore people of the state will directly benefit from this infrastructure development.

Through this project, important services including Public Distribution System, 102 (Free Ambulance Service) and 108 (Emergency service) will be effectively executed at Gram Panchayat level, Tata Projects said.

The government will be able to manage G2C (Government to Citizen) service and its 'schemes/development programs' due to the increase in the reach of general service centres.

The implementation period for the project is 12 months from starting work.

CHiPS (Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society) shall be the primary body for the implementation of this Chhattisgarh BharatNet Phase II Project, the release explained.


