DHFL shares tank over 17% in early trade after NBFC puts transaction of entire deposit schemes on hold

New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance tanked over 17 percent in early trade on Wednesday amid reports that the company will no longer accept fresh deposits from the public or renew the existing deposits.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has also stopped the withdrawal of premature deposits with immediate effect, as per the reports.

On the BSE, the scrip of the non-banking finance company opened on a negative note and further slumped 17.51 percent to Rs 107.15.

On NSE, the shares declined 17.80 percent to Rs 106.85.

Last week, the firm in regulatory filings said credit rating agencies CRISIL, ICRA, CARE Ratings and Brickwork Ratings have downgraded the company's ratings.

On 14 May, CARE Ratings placed some of the company’s debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures, or NCDs, worth Rs 46,655 crore ($6.70 billion) on credit watch with negative implications.

DHFL has been under scrutiny since media outlet Cobrapost alleged in January that it diverted loans from state-run lenders to shell companies, including those linked to its controlling shareholders, reported Reuters. Its stock has lost a quarter of its value since then.

A revision in credit ratings of their fixed deposit programme prompted DHFL to take these measures, according to a statement from the company to its depositors and financial planners viewed by BloombergQuint.

The latest development comes months after Chief Executive Harshil Mehta resigned amid financial mismanagement allegations and DHFL redesignated Chief Financial officer Santosh Sharma to another role.

— With Reuters inputs

