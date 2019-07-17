DHFL shares continue to rise after company says working with creditors, stakeholders to avoid haircut; jump 11%

New Delhi: DHFL stock continued to rally for the second day in a row on Wednesday, rising 11 percent, after the company said it was working with stakeholders and creditors to ensure resolution of liquidity issues, without any haircut to the lenders.

The scrip jumped 11.07 percent to close at Rs 56.20 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 17.88 percent to Rs 59.65.

At the NSE, shares gained sharply by 10.96 percent to close at Rs 56.15.

On the traded volume front, 64.53 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over eight crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Shares of DHFL rebounded on Tuesday by rising over 4 percent after suffering a massive sell-off in the previous day.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) stock had plummeted nearly 30 percent on Monday after the company posted the biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

"We are closely working with stakeholders/creditors to ensure that there is a comprehensive resolution, without any haircut to the lenders, as has been speculated by few sections of the media," DHFL had said in a regulatory filing on Monday.