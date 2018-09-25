DHFL shares again face selling pressure; slump 23.5% as fears of liquidity crisis continue to haunt sentiments

New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation again faced heavy selling pressure Tuesday after a day's breather, slumping 23.5 percent as fears of liquidity crisis continued to haunt sentiments.

The stock dived 23.49 percent to end at Rs 300.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 33.81 percent to Rs 260.10.

At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 22.44 percent to close at Rs 305.50.

In terms of equity volume, 110 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 12 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply on Monday and ended nearly 12 percent higher after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis Friday.

The scrip of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Friday went into a tailspin, nosediving 42.43 percent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 percent to Rs 246.25 -- its 52-week low.

Housing finance company DHFL Monday asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.

"DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability," a company statement said Monday.