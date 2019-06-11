DHFL makes Rs 962 cr payment towards NCDs, meets seven-day 'cure period' to pay off its obligation

New Delhi: Crisis-ridden DHFL said Tuesday it has paid Rs 962 crore towards interest payment on debt instruments which fell due on 4 June, and met the seven-day "cure period" to pay off its obligation.

"In view of the confirmation given by the company dated 7 June, 2019, we hereby confirm that the company has today made a full payment towards interest payable on secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued through a public issue within cure period of seven working days," the company said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL has paid the interest towards a total of 12 debt instruments (NCDs) amounting to Rs 961.95 crore which were due for payment on 4 June, 2019, according to the filing.

This payment of Rs 962 crore is inclusive of the Rs 500 crore DHFL received from exiting its entire stake in subsidiary firm Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (Aadhar).

Sources earlier in the day told PTI that the NBFC would use the proceeds of Rs 500 crore it got by selling its entire 9.15 percent (23,01,090 shares) in Aadhar Housing to pay-off NCD obligations.

DHFL has met its obligation towards NCDs within the stipulated "cure period" or grace period, it raises questions Crisil and ICRA that had downgraded ratings on its commercial papers (CPs) worth Rs 850 crore earlier last week, citing delay in payment, the sources said further.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had to meet payment obligation worth Rs 961.95 crore on public NCDs and Rs 200 crore towards private placement NCDs.

The payment towards Rs 200 crore (private placement) was paid in complete last week, the sources said further.

On Monday, the promoter of Aadhar Housing --Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC), DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Aruna Wadhawan, who all formed part of promoter and promoter group of DHFL completely exited Aadhar at a valuation of about Rs 2,200 crore.

The sale/transfer of the entire stake held by DHFL in Aadhar to BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, which is controlled by private equity funds managed by Blackstone was completed on Monday.

DHFL has caught itself in the liquidity trap post the IL&FS crisis that hit the NBFC sector late September last year.

The Reserve Bank of India, on its policy outcome last Thursday also said it was closely monitoring the developments in the NBFC sector and will not hesitate to take measures to ensure financial stability.

Country's largest lender SBI too said it has been closely monitoring its exposure to the NBFC sector for the past 10 months and taking action as required.

DHFL share closed 0.50 percent up at Rs 89.95 on BSE.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.