Dharmaj Crop Guard is going to announce the share allotment of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today, 5 December.

After this, the shares will be credited to the Demat account of bidders on 7 December. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO.

The allotment application can be checked on the official website of registrar linkintime.co.in or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

On the last day of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO, the issue was subscribed to 35.49 times. The Rs 251-crore IPO received bids for 28,43,51,820 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer.

The portion of the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 52.29 times, while the shares set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) received 48.21 times subscription. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 21.53 times.

The IPO had a fresh issue worth Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to 14,83,000 equity shares. The price range of the IPO was Rs 216-237 per share. The company managed to raise Rs 74.95 crore from anchor investors, which included Rajasthan Global Securities, Elara India Opportunities Fund, and Resonance Opportunities Fund, ahead of its initial share sale.

Steps for checking the share allotment status on Link Intime India’s website:

Step 1: On the website of Link Intime India, choose the company name “Dharmaj Crop Guard” from the drop-down list.

Step 2: Select the box of either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Then, key in the chosen proof accordingly.

Step 3: Type in the visible captcha in the provided space and press the submit button.

Step 4: After this, the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor will be shown.

Steps for checking the share allotment status on the website of BSE:

Step 1: On the official website of BSE, choose “equity” as the issue’s type, and “Dharmaj Crop Guard” as the name of the issue name from the drop-down list.

Step 2: Type your application number and PAN.

Step 3: Then, click on “I am not a Robot”.

Step 4: Click on the search tab for viewing the status details.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by the firm for funding capital expenditure towards establishing a manufacturing facility at Saykha, Gujarat. The proceeds will also be utilised to fund the working capital needs of the company.

The manufacturing facility of Dharmaj Crop Guard is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It contains a research and development (R&D) center at the facility as well. The branded products of the company are sold across 17 states via a network of 4,200 dealers who have access to 16 stock depots in India, as of July 2022.

Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited is an agrochemical firm, and it deals with the manufacturing, marketing, and distributing a wide range of agrochemical formulations like herbicides, insecticides, micro fertilizers, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and antibiotics to B2C and B2B customers.

