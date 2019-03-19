DGCA says further attrition of Jet Airways' flights likely in coming weeks; reviews airworthiness, passenger facilitation

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday that 41 Jet Airways flights are currently available for operation and there may be "further attrition" of flights "in coming weeks" as it observed the situation as "dynamic".

As per the Jet Airways' website, it has a fleet of 119 aircraft in total. For the past few weeks, passengers have been venting their ire on social media as the airline's flight cancellations have increased gradually due to the rising number of grounded aircraft.

Grappling with financial woes, the carrier has been looking at ways to raise fresh funds.

DGCA spokesperson said on Tuesday,"The DGCA reviewed the performance of Jet Airways on operational, airworthiness & passenger facilitation today. Current availability of aircraft in the fleet for operation is 41 and accordingly scheduled for 603 domestic flights and 382 international flights has been drawn. However, it is a dynamic situation and there may be further attrition in coming weeks."

The spokesperson added that the DGCA has instructed the airline to comply with "the relevant provisions of the applicable CARs (civil aviation requirements) for facilitation of passengers regarding timely communication, compensation, refunds and providing alternate flights wherever applicable".

He said the data is being monitored by the DGCA on a regular basis.

The Jet Airways' Aircraft Maintenance Engineers' Union wrote to the aviation regulator on Tuesday morning that three months' salary was overdue to them and flight safety "is at risk".

The DGCA spokesperson said the aviation watchdog is ensuring that all aircraft in the fleet "whether in operation or on ground" are maintained in accordance with approved maintenance programme (AMP).

"The operator was also directed to ensure that no pilots/cabin crew/AMEs be rostered on duty who had reported stress of any nature. Additionally, all such staff should be current with all mandatory training requirements.

"The DGCA is continuously monitoring overall situation and based on the same, will take appropriate steps by the end of the month, if needed," the spokesperson added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.