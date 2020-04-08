You are here:
DGCA extends validity of certificates related to transporting dangerous goods to 30 June

Business Press Trust of India Apr 08, 2020 19:24:26 IST

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DCGA on Wednesday announced that it is extending the validity of the certificates on regulations related to transport of dangerous goods to June 30 amid the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Representational image. Reuters

In a circular addressed to all Indian airlines, the regulator said this extension would be given to those whose certificates were expiring on 20 March.

It added separate training records have to be maintained for each such extended certificate till December-end for verification or audit purposes.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown from 25 March to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during this lockdown.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 19:24:26 IST

