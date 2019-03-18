Dewan Housing shares up over 4% after CFO moved as corporate strategy head

Mumbai: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) rose as much as 4.4 percent on Monday, after Chief Financial officer Santosh Sharma was re-designated to another role.

Sharma will stay on as head-corporate strategy, the home loan provider said here on Saturday, as part of a corporate reorganisation.

The management shuffle comes a month after chief executive Harshil Mehta resigned amid financial mismanagement allegations.

An auditor had earlier this month dismissed media allegations that DHFL had created shell companies to divert funds, but said the firm’s monitoring of loans was inadequate, raising risks that some of them would turn sour.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.