Dewan Housing Finance shares rise by nearly 5% amid reports that private equity firms are vying for 10% stake

New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd rose by nearly 5 percent Monday amid reports that private equity firms are vying for a 10 percent stake in DHFL.

The company's shares gained 4.67 percent to close at Rs 128.90 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.94 percent to Rs 135.40.

At NSE, shares rose by 4.58 percent to close at Rs 128.85.

BSE had sought clarification from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation earlier in the day with reference to the news.

During the investors' call held on 4 February, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company had mentioned that there is an intent to bring in a strategic investor(s) in the company, DHFL later said in a clarification to the BSE.

"However, please note that no further discussion or decision in relation to the same has been made by the Board of Directors of the company," it added.

Apart from this, there is no other price sensitive information under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which could have bearing on the share price of the company, it said.

