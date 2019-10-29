Deutsche Boerse third quarter net profit up 10%; confirms full-year targets

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Monday said it posted a 10% rise in third-quarter net profit and confirmed its targets for the full year.

Consolidated net profit was 248.6 million euros, up from 225 million euros a year ago, the company said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

