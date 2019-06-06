Dell, Jeep, LIC are among India's top ranked most trusted brands: TRA Brand Trust report 2019

Dell has been ranked as India’s Most Trusted Brands in TRA’s Brand Trust Report, 2019, the ninth edition in its series. It is followed in the second position by Jeep, which also becomes the Most Trusted automobile brand of India this year. LIC and Amazon are ranked third and fourth and Apple iPhone is India’s fifth Most Trusted Brand, rising 116 ranks from 2018 to also lead in mobile phone series.

The mobile phone brand of Samsung is at sixth spot and the leader among mobile phones. LG’s Televisions makes to the seventh rank and is also the leader in the consumer electronics super category. The eight most trusted brand rank is held by Aviva Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki is at the ninth position and is followed by State bank of India at the tenth slot.

The largest number of brands are from the Tata Group and it has 23 brands in among the most trusted list. Godrej has 15 brands, Amul has 11 and Samsung is represented in eight categories. LG, Honda, Cadbury’s, Nestle, Parle and Dabur are represented by 7 brands each. A significant achievement for Dabur is that its brands are leaders in each of the categories represented.

TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019, the ninth in the series, is the result of primary research based on the proprietary 61-Attribute Trust Matrix of TRA, a statement said.

This year's research was conducted among 2,315 consumer-influencers across 16 cities, it said.

Among India’s 1000 most trusted brands in BTR 2019, there are total 39 supercategories and 289 categories. The categories with the maximum brands are F&B and FMCG contributing to 26.8 percent of the total brands in the listings. Some of the category leaders are American Express (all India rank 12) from credit cards, Otto (all India rank 23) from menswear, Muthoot Finance (all India rank 24) from financial services, Tanishq (all India Rank 14) from jewellery, Kangaroo Kids (all India rank 15) from pre-school, Mictrotek (all India rank 417) from Inverters, Discovery (all India rank 348) from factual entertainment, Astral (all India rank 994) from Pipes, Amway (all India rank 553) from Direct Selling, and Kent (all India Rank 476) from water purifiers.

Men's apparel brand Otto, two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor and tyre manufacturer MRF Tyres have emerged as the most trusted brands from Chennai.

While OTTO climbed from 96th rank in 2018 to 23rd in 2019, TVS Motor rose to 42nd from 60th position last year. MRF Tyres climbed to the 107th position from 130th in 2018.

Heavy commercial major Ashok Leyland dropped to the 225th position from 172nd in 2018, while city-based healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals slipped to the 264th position from 242nd in 2018.

"Without trust, the entire engagement of a brand becomes ineffectual. The trust a brand generates is the basis of all transactions that consumers have with the brand. The act of trust involves a voluntary transfer of resources—emotional, physical, financial or material—with no immediately visible, tangible or quantifiable commitment back to the trustor or consumer. Therefore the onus of building the trust-bond rests completely with the brand,” said TRA CEO, N Chandramouli,