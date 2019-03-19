Delhi court allows ED to send extradition request for Sterling Biotech directors to Albania in Rs 8,100-cr fraud case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to send extradition requests to Republic of Albania against two directors of a Gujarat pharma firm in a Rs 8,100-crore money laundering case.

The ED told the court that as per reliable sources, the accused — Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, both directors of Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) — have obtained the citizenship of Albania and non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued against them this year.

Special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana submitted that extradition requests needed to be certified by the court.

The court issued fresh NBWs against both the accused and will be attached with the requests.

ED had registered the alleged bank fraud case against the firm SBL under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.