Delhi: Commercial 19 kg cylinder cost reduced to Rs 1,907 from Rs 1,998.50 on Budget Day
The move will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls which constitute the largest user segment of 19 kg cylinders
New Delhi: National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 effective from 1 February.
The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,907 in Delhi from today, sources told ANI.
It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinders.
Last month on 1 January, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 102.50 bringing the price of cylinders to Rs 1,998.50 in Delhi
However, there are no decrease in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders and their prices remain the same.
LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.
