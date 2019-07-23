DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Draw results announced, applicants can visit authority's website to check allotment list

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the draw results of flats allotment under its Housing Scheme 2019 on Tuesday.

The result of the draw has been announced and the details of it would be available on the DDA's official website, it tweeted.

Result of Draw of DDA Housing Scheme 2019 has been announced. To know more information, visit Online Public Service section of our official website https://t.co/Kmzi2jJmme — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) July 23, 2019

The DDA will put up a notice board at its headquarters at Vikas Sadan in INA in the national capital and all home applicants, whether successful or not, will receive e-mails, said a report in Zee Business.

The entire application process for the lucky draw was conducted online. The successful applicants will be asked to pay the price of the allotted flat according to the categories while those who are out of the lucky draw will be refunded their application fee, said a report in Mint.

The draw, which started at around 12.30 pm, was held for 10,294 flats and there are 45,012 applicants, PTI reported quoting a senior official on Tuesday afternoon.

The randomised computer-based draw of lots for the scheme was held in the presence of retired high court judge S N Aggarwal, Anshul Kumar of IIT-Delhi and deputy director-general of National Informatics Centre (NIC) Vishnu Chandra, the official said.

Earlier, the DDA had said that the scheme was for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela areas and it had received around 50,000 applications.

Officials, however, did not elaborate on why the number of flats on offer and applicants was reduced.

Of the 45,012 final applicants, 36,409 are from general category, 5,021 Scheduled Castes and 2,025 Scheduled Tribes and 97 war widows, among others, the official said.

Persons with disability would be given first preference for allotment of ground floor flats, he said.

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on 25 March, offering flats under four categories. The flats available in these categories are — 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS), reported PTI.

The deadline for application was extended by a month till 10 June, after it received a not-so-encouraging response.

"As many as 17,922 flats are on offer in four categories HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS," a senior DDA official had said earlier.

For the economically weaker section category, the application fee was fixed at Rs 25,000, for LIG it was Rs 1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats Rs 2 lakh.

On 11 June, DDA's vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor attributed the poor response from applicants to the bulk of flats being located in Narela are in outer Delhi, among other factors.

Recently, the DDA had approved a proposal to reduce the cost of EWS flats in Narela, part of the online Housing Scheme 2019, "by up to 40 percent of the construction cost".

The modified rates would apply to allottees of the current scheme.

In case of leftover flats, it would be re-advertised soon at reduced rates. This will make these flats available at concessional rates to the economically weaker section, it had said.

— With PTI inputs