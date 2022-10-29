A Bengaluru-based producer of cables and wire harness assemblies, DCX Systems is now preparing for an IPO. On coming Monday, 31 October 2022, a public subscription for DCX Systems’ initial public offering (IPO) will begin. The three-day issue will end on Wednesday, 2 November 2022. On Friday, the business made an announcement that it has set a price range between Rs 197 and Rs 207 per share for its inaugural share offering. In addition to the fresh offering, the IPO includes an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by the promoters NCBG Holdings Inc. and VNG Technology for up to 100 crore rupees. The corporation reduced the size of its new equity share offering from the original Rs 500-crore plan to Rs 400 crore.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new offering to pay down debt, meet working capital needs, invest in its fully owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to cover capital expenditure costs, and for other general corporate objectives.

Market watchers reported that shares of DCX Systems have been currently trading on the grey market at a premium (GMP) of Rs 88. On 11 November 2022, the company’s shares are anticipated to list on the BSE and NSE stock markets. The issue’s leading book managers are Edelweiss Financial Services, Axis Capital, and Saffron Capital Advisors. For the share sale, the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

From fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022, DCX Systems’ revenue from operations increased at a CAGR of 56.64 percent, from 449 crores to 1,102 crores. The order book for the company has climbed from 1,941 crores at the end of March 2020 to 2,369 crores at the end of March 2022.

DCX Systems is one of the leading manufacturers of cable harnesses and electrical subsystems in India. The business commenced operations in 2011. In order to complete aerospace and defence manufacturing projects, it has been a favoured Indian Offset Partner for foreign original equipment manufacturers. After 10 years, the business opened a new manufacturing plant at Bengaluru’s Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park Special Economic Zone.

Currently, a total of 26 customers have been using DCX Systems in Israel, the US, Korea, and India covering start-ups, Fortune 500 enterprises, and international corporations. Its clients include domestic and foreign OEMs, and Indian private and public sector enterprises operating in a variety of industries, from rail and aerospace to defence and aerospace.

