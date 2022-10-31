DCX Systems IPO opens today; all you need to know

DCX Systems Limited’s public issue opens for subscription today, 31 October. The company aims to raise Rs 500 crore from its Initial Public Offering (IPO), out of which Rs 100 crore will be an offer for sale and the remaining Rs 400 crore will be a fresh issue. The three-day subscription of DCX Systems IPO will continue to be open till 2 November. The promoters of DCX Systems Ltd have fixed the IPO’s price band at Rs 197 to Rs 207 per equity share. The tentative date for the allotment of shares is 7 November.

A bidder can apply in lots and one lot will contain 72 shares. According to Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India, the growing Indian landscape for defence and aerospace may be a key opportunity for DCX Systems. He further added that recent initiatives such as an increase in FDI in the Indian defence sector from the current 49 per cent to 74 per cent under the automatic route are likely to open new growth opportunities for the industry. He went on to say that investors may subscribe to this IPO from a long term perspective.

The tentative date for listing of DCX Systems shares is 11 November. The public issue has been proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE. The official registrar appointed for the public issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

As per Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, DCX Systems Limited is among the leading Indian players in the manufacturing of cable harness and electronic sub-systems. He further added that DCX Systems had 26 customers in the United States, Israel, Korea and India, including some Fortune 500 companies. He went on to say that with “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, “Make in India” and other policies, DCXSL is poised for bright prospects and on the basis of its financial performance.

Meanwhile, DCX Systems raised Rs 225 crore through anchor investors on 28 October ahead of its public issue. A total of 12 investors participated in the anchor book.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.