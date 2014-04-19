In the fifth phase, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms, 29 candidates have more than Rs 50 crore of assets. The average assets per candidate contesting in the 5th phase of the elections are estimated at Rs.8.14 crore, according to ADR.

With India's polls firmly underway, we're getting more financial details of the candidates standing for elections.

In the fifth phase, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms, 29 candidates have more than Rs 50 crore of assets.The average assets per candidate contesting in the 5th phase of the elections are estimated at Rs.8.14 crore, according to ADR.

The organisation has compiled a list of the top 10 candidates with the highest assets contesting phase 5 of the elections.

No prizes for guessing: Nandan Nilekani, a Congress candidate, who was earlier the Aadhaar chief and one of the founders of Infosys, tops the rich list. You can also spot Bollywood actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and former Maharashtra chief minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, in the list.

To see the entire ADR report, click here.