Dabur India's Q2 net profit up 4% to Rs 377.55 crore; total income up by 7.97% to Rs 2,206.18 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Dabur India Wednesday reported a 4.10 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.55 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2018 helped by growth of the core business in the domestic market.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 362.67 crore in the July-September quarter a-year-ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review, was up by 7.97 percent to Rs 2,206.18 crore, as against Rs 2,043.25 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Despite higher competitive intensity, we have sustained a good growth momentum in the domestic FMCG business with our key brands reporting strong market share gains during the quarter," Dabur India CEO Sunil Duggal said.

Dabur's total expenses were at Rs 1,732.80 crore as against Rs 1,592.43 crore, up 8.81 percent.

During the September quarter, Dabur's sales in the international markets was "muted" due to currency devaluation headwinds in the key overseas markets.

"Performance in our international business was relatively muted due to the weakness in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and currency devaluations in markets like Turkey," Duggal added.

Its revenue from consumer care business was up by 10.03 percent to Rs 1,776.66 crore in the second quarter of FY 2018-19 as against Rs 1,614.69 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from food business was at Rs 289.43 crore, up 2.33 percent as against Rs 282.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the retail business stood at Rs 28.33 crore during the quarter, up by 6.94 percent, as against Rs 26.49 crore.

The share of Dabur India was trading at Rs 381.95 on the BSE, down by 3.28 percent from the previous close.