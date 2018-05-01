Dabur India Q4 results: Profit jumps 19% to Rs 397 cr on strong volume growth, higher operating margin

New Delhi: FMCG major Dabur India today reported a 19.04 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 397.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 on strong volume growth and rise in operating margin. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 333.65 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review grew 6.38 percent to Rs 2,106.15 crore, against Rs 1,979.72 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. "We have delivered another strong performance in the quarter with our India operating margin touching a historical high of 27.2 percent. Our operating margin has increased on the back of improved operating efficiencies and judicious cost management," said Dabur India CEO Sunil Duggal.

Dabur's total Q4/FY2017-18 expenses were up 3.56 percent to Rs 1,603.56 crore as against Rs 1,548.32 crore.

"The domestic FMCG business reported an underlying volume growth of 7.7 percent during the quarter," Dabur India said in a statement. Its revenue from consumer care business was up 8.16 per cent to Rs 1,677.43 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2017-18 as against Rs 1,550.84 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from food business was down 1.54 percent to Rs 293.40 crore as against Rs 298.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Retail business was also down 9.33 percent to Rs 27.89 crore during the quarter as against Rs 30.76 crore. The other segment was also down 15.39 percent to Rs 24.84 crore as against Rs 29.36 crore.

Dabur's international sales in January-April period were up 16.8 percent in constant currency terms. "Sales in GCC markets grew 51 percent led by Saudi Arabia which reported an 82 percent growth during the quarter. The Business in Egypt reported a 38 per cent growth while sales in Nepal grew by around 19 percent," it added.

For the financial year 2017-18, net profit was up 6.04 percent to Rs 1,357.74 crore as against Rs 1,280.31 crore in FY 2016-17. Its total income was at Rs 8,053.52 crore, marginally up to 0.67 percent in 2017-18 as against Rs 7,999.79 crore in the previous fiscal.

Dabur has also recommended 625 percent dividend, which is Rs 6.25 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

"The board of directors today recommended a dividend of 625 percent, which includes a final dividend of 125 percent and a one-time special dividend of 500 percent. This brings the total dividend for the year to 750 percent," the company said.

Shares of Dabur India were trading at Rs 369.70 on BSE, up 0.90 percent.