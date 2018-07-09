Cyrus Mistry-Tata Sons feud: A chronology of events in the court battle that lead to NCLT's rejection of allegations

Mumbai: Following is the chronology in the Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case
2016
1) 24 October: Tata Sons ousts Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman; names Ratan Tata as interim chairman
2) 25 October: Mistry writes to Tata Sons' board accusing 'shadow control' by the Tata Trustees
3) 19 December: Mistry resigns as director from all Tata group firms
4) 20 December: Mistry moves National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement
2017
1) 12 January: Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman
2) 6 February: Mistry removed from the post of director of Tata Sons' board
3) 21 September: Tata Sons' board approves plan to become a private company
8) 12 June: NCLT sets 4 July as the date of order
2018
1) 4 July: NCLT defers judgement till 9 July
2) 9 July: NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry's pleas challenging his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal says Mistry was removed as the board and its members lost confidence in him.
Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 12:14 PM