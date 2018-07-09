Cyrus Mistry-Tata Sons feud: A chronology of events in the court battle that lead to NCLT's rejection of allegations

Mumbai: Following is the chronology in the Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case

2016

1) 24 October: Tata Sons ousts Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman; names Ratan Tata as interim chairman

2) 25 October: Mistry writes to Tata Sons' board accusing 'shadow control' by the Tata Trustees

3) 19 December: Mistry resigns as director from all Tata group firms

4) 20 December: Mistry moves National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement

2017

1) 12 January: Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman

2) 6 February: Mistry removed from the post of director of Tata Sons' board

3) 21 September: Tata Sons' board approves plan to become a private company

8) 12 June: NCLT sets 4 July as the date of order

2018

1) 4 July: NCLT defers judgement till 9 July

2) 9 July: NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry's pleas challenging his removal as chairman of Tata Sons. The tribunal says Mistry was removed as the board and its members lost confidence in him.