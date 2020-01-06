Cyrus Mistry says not interested in getting back to Tata Group in any capacity; to pursue options to protect rights as minority shareholder

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons on Sunday said he is not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at all, ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on an urgent petition seeking to set aside the NCLAT order reinstalling him as the group chairman and also in the board of group companies.

Mistry said on Sunday he would not seek to reclaim his board seats and position as executive chairman of the salt-to-software conglomerate after a company’s tribunal in December ordered he be reinstated, according to a Reuters report.

"To dispel the misinformation campaign being conducted, I intend to make it clear that despite the NCLAT order in my favour, I will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices, Tata Industries. I will, however, vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder including a seat on the board," he said in a statement.

Statement By Cyrus Mistry: This statement is being made in the interests of the Tata Group, whose interests are far more important then the interests of any individual. pic.twitter.com/cXfaGSGAWf — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 5, 2020

Mistry, the ousted Tata Sons chairman, said he has taken the decision in the overall interest of the Tata group, whose interests are far more important than those of any individual, according to a PTI report.

Mistry was sacked in 2016 from the top job at the helm of the holding company after he fell out with group patriarch Ratan Tata over corporate governance issues at Tata group companies.

Since then he has been embroiled in a legal battle claiming minority shareholder oppression and mismanagement. Mistry’s family owns a sizable minority stake in Tata Sons, the group’s parent entity.

Mistry said his company, the diversified Shapoorji Pallonji group, would seek to appoint a member on the board of Tata Sons.

Statement By Cyrus Mistry: It is time the Group’s management introspects & reflects on its conduct as it embarks on future actions pic.twitter.com/5LWNoXOEs8 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 5, 2020

“I will however vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder, including that of resuming the 30-year history of a seat at the Board of Tata Sons,” he said.

The December order by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) called the appointment of N Chandrasekaran, after Mistry’s removal, illegal and also asked Ratan Tata not to interfere with matters of the company.

Tata Sons appealed the NCLAT ruling in the Supreme Court this week. A handful of Tata group companies, including its crown jewel Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, have also appealed the decision.

“As an 18.37 percent shareholder, it is in our own interest to ensure the group’s long-term success,” Mistry said.

Tata Trusts, a group of public charities, owns a controlling 66 percent stake in holding company Tata Sons, and is chaired by Ratan Tata.

--With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.