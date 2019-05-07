Cyclone Fani: Adani Group commits Rs 25 crore to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ICICI Rs 10 crore

Bhubaneshwar: Adani Group has committed Rs 25 crore to the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the people affected by the recent devastating cyclone 'Fani'.

ICICI Bank contributed Rs 10 crore towards the same cause and will waive late payment charges on loan repayment by cyclone effected.

"Demonstrating its philosophy to work with people and partners for the upliftment of communities, Adani Group will extend full support to the government's rehabilitation efforts towards the affected areas of Odisha," the company said in a statement.

Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, said, "Going forward, we also plan to provide key resources for the massive rehabilitation work underway. We want to reassure the people of Odisha that the Adani Group will work shoulder to shoulder to rebuild this beautiful state."

Separately, ICICI Bank said it has contributed Rs 10 crore to aid the state government and the local authorities in their efforts to provide relief and assistance in the areas affected by cyclone Fani in the state.

"The major part of this contribution has been extended to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The bank also contributed at the district level for relief work," it said in a statement.

In addition, the bank will waive off penalties on late payment of EMI in May for retail loans -- home, car and personal -- for its customers who are affected by the cyclone. Also, there will be no penalty for late payment of credit card dues as well as no cheque bouncing charges for the bank's customers this month, it said.

Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Adani Ports and SEZ, is situated between Haldia and Paradeep. After receiving the forecast regarding the landfall of cyclone Fani, officials of DPCL met Sarpanches of adjoining Gram Panchayats and assured all support in case of any eventuality.

"To minimise the impact from the cyclone, Adani Group had engaged all resources to ensure the safety of their staff and clients. Arrangements for medical support, dry relief, restoration of communication, drainage and providing specialised marine services; was placed on priority.

"As a safety measure people from areas likely to be hit by the cyclone were shifted to the Adani DAV School," the statement said.

In the ongoing rehabilitation work, DPCL is coordinating with government officials and their on-ground staff for distribution of food, water and medical supplies.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.