Cryptocurrency update: Bitcoin, Ether and other other cryptos witness rise in value

Both bitcoin and Ether have risen in value amidst speculative demand for digital assets as well as the argument that digital tokens can be a hedge against inflation risks.

The cryptocurrency prices today, 18 November, saw Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano making a profit while Shibu Ina and Solana witnessed losses. The global crypto market cap was at $2.77 trillion, with a 1.9 percent rise in the last 24 hours.

In terms of value, Bitcoin rose by 0.51 percent in the last 24 hours till 10:55 am this morning. The value. The digital token was priced at $ 59.940.61. The value of Bitcoin crossed $ 60,000 earlier today, according to reports. The digital currency had hit an all-time high of $69,000 this year and is trading at over 108 percent up this year-to-date.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital token also rose by 2.16 percent to $ 4,270.19 in the last 24 hours. The currency is currently trading high due to the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies by the mainstream as well the gain in Bitcoin prices.

Meanwhile, Tether rose by 0.06 percent to be valued at $1.00 in the last 24 hours. The currency has witnessed a rise of 0.05 percent in the last seven days. Solana also fell by 0.79 percent to decline to $215.36 in the last 24 hours.

Binance coin fell by 1.56 percent to $574.92 in the last 24 hours. The value of the digital token has fallen by 6.63 percent in the last seven days.

Cardano rose by 0.83 percent in the last 24 hours to reach the value of $1.88. Dogecoin and Shibu Ina witnessed declines of 0.64 and 2.08 percent respectively. The value of Dogecoin declined to $0.2369 while Shibu Ina fell to $0.00004814. The value of Shibu Ina has declined by 5.81 percent in the last seven days.

The value of the digital token XRP witnessed a rise of 3.06 percent, rising to $1.13 in the last 24 hours.

The investment pouring into bitcoin products and funds has reached a record $9 billion this year, reaching $151 million alone in the last week. The flows have been positive recently but have declined in the second of the year, according to news reports.