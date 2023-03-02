Tokyo: Japan saw its first international cruise ship in three years dock at the Port of Shimizu on Wednesday, bringing back hopes of regaining tourist traffic.

The Amadea dropped anchor in Shizuoka, the city nestled close to Mount Fuji. Most of the cruise liner’s 500 passengers were German. Health officials went aboard the Amadea to conduct health checks before letting passengers disembark for port of entry clearance. Allowing cruise ships to dock and visit Japan is part of the country’s strategy to boost tourism.

In 2019, international cruise ships visited Japanese ports almost 1,900 times, as per a Nikkei Asia report. The number of port arrivals is expected to reach 1,200 this year, according to the tourism ministry.

Cruises form a vital part of Japan’s tourism industry. International cruise traffic to Japan reached a peak of 2.53 million in 2017. But the road to reaching the pre-coronavirus levels will not be easy.

Why did Japan stop catering to international cruises?

Japan halted international cruises in 2020 after discovering a cluster of coronavirus cases aboard the Diamond Princess, which made a halt at Yokohama in February that year.

After that, it was only in November 2022 that the transport ministry decided to reopen ports to such ships, citing the new guidelines crafted by industry groups. As reported by Nikkei Asia, the guidelines adopted by Carnival Japan, which operates the Princess Cruises line in the country, include proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding the vessel and answering questions on an app. Doctors and nurses working on the cruises have received training on tackling coronavirus infections.

The new rules in Japan also let the central government manage ports at the request of local authorities if there are serious risks of disease or any other hazards. Japan has been slow compared to western countries in opening up to international cruises, who resumed intake from summer 2021, as per the Japan International Cruise Committee (JICC).

Last year, 90 percent of cruise vessels in western areas operated at the same level of activity as the pre-pandemic period. The JICC anticipates a full recovery of international cruises in those markets this year.

