Crude oil declines below $70 as Sino-US trade dispute deepens; supply concerns prevent steeper price fall

London: Brent oil dropped below $70 a barrel on Wednesday, hurt by concerns about a deepening US-Chinese trade row, although persistent supply worries prevented a steeper price fall.

US sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela, as well as supply cuts by Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies, have supported prices in recent weeks, tightening the supply outlook.

Benchmark Brent was down 18 cents or 0.3 percent at $69.70 per barrel. US crude dipped 15 cents or 0.2 percent to $61.25 per barrel.

“Oil prices had rallied about 40 percent since the beginning of the year but the move higher has for now been put on the back burner,” said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London-based oil brokerage PVM.

Prices fell this week after Washington said it would further raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday as trade talks between the world’s top two economies faltered. The row over trade has cast a shadow over the global economy.

“The focus now will be on the two days of talks in Washington scheduled to take place between US and Chinese officials,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at futures brokerage London Capital Group.

China’s crude imports in April hit a record for the month, at 10.64 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Wednesday. The country is the world’s biggest oil importer.

“It is questionable whether China will maintain this import pace,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note. “Part of the oil is also likely to have gone into building up stocks before the tougher US sanctions came into force against Iran.”

Before that, prices rallied as Washington tightened US sanctions on Iran with the aim of reducing its oil exports to zero. Most analysts expect Iran’s exports to fall to a little more than 500,000 bpd from about 1 million bpd in April.

Iran, which has said it would continue oil exports despite sanctions, announced it would scale back curbs on its nuclear programme under a 2015 deal with world powers. Washington withdrew from the nuclear pact last year.

Restrictions on Iran, as well as on Venezuela, come amid already tight supply as the OPEC has been withholding output this year.

Azerbaijan’s oil minister said it had received assurances from Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s biggest producer and de facto leader, that Riyadh would not take any unilateral decisions on the global oil deal until OPEC’s June meeting.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.