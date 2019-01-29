Crisis-ridden Jet Airways grounds 3 more planes on non-payment of lease rentals; cancels 19 flights

Mumbai: Crisis-ridden Jet Airways was Tuesday forced to ground three of its Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals, leading to the cancellation of around 20 domestic flights, according to sources.

With three more planes taken out of operations, the number of aircraft on the ground due to non-payment of lease rentals by the carrier now stands at six in the last two days, the source added.

"Jet Airways has defaulted on aircraft lease rentals and it has been forced to ground three more narrow-body Boeing 737 planes," a source in the know of the development told PTI.

A response from the airline, which struggling with cash- crunch since the past many months, is awaited.

Due to the fresh grounding of the planes, the airline, which is negotiating with its partner Etihad for additional cash infusion, has cancelled as many as 19 flights to/from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Port Blair and Bengaluru, the source added.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.