Credit card rules change from 1 July: 10 key points to remember about RBI's new rules

The new credit card rules issued by the Reserve Bank of India will come into force from tomorrow, 1 July. The rules have been issued by the Central Bank last year and will apply to issuance, billing and closure of cards.

These rules will apply to “every Scheduled Bank (excluding Payments Banks, State Co-operative Banks and District Central Co-operative Banks) and all Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) operating in India”, according to the RBI.

Here are the some key points of the RBI's new rules:

Agencies issuing credit cards must remember that “issue of unsolicited cards/upgradation is strictly prohibited”. In case a card provider activates an unsolicited card or upgrades an existing one without the customer’s knowledge and bills them for it, the issuer will have to withdraw the facility. It will also have pay the recipient a penalty amounting to twice the value of the charges reversed. According to the new rules, credit card-issuers have to honour any request for the closure of the card within seven working days and inform the customer of the same. Failing that, the issuer must pay a penalty of Rs 500 per day to the card holder till the card is closed, provided no outstanding dues are present in the account. Issuers should ensure that wrong bills are not raised and sent to card holders. In case a customer objects against any bill, the card-issuer shall provide explanation and documentary evidence, wherever applicable, to the cardholder within 30 days from the date of complaint. If case card-holders have any grievances, they can contact the RBI Ombudsman regarding their grievance. Issuers need to provide a one-page Key Fact Statement with the credit card application. The statement should contain important aspects of the card such as rate of interest and quantum of charges. In case a credit card application is rejected, the card-issuer must convey in writing the specific reason/s which led to the application being denied. No hidden charges can be adding while issuing a credit card free of charge. Changes in card charges can be made only after giving a prior notice of at least one month. If customers desires to surrender their cards on account of any alteration in charges to their disadvantage, they shall be permitted to do so without any extra charge for such closure, provided they have paid all their dues. The card-issuers must ensure “prudence while issuing credit cards and independently assess the credit risk while issuing cards to persons, taking into account independent financial means of applicants.” They should take care that they or third-party agencies do not harass or intimidate any customers for debt collection. “Card-issuers do not follow a standard billing cycle for all credit cards issued. In order to provide flexibility in this regard, cardholders shall be provided a one-time option to modify the billing cycle of the credit card as per their convenience," the RBI has stated in its notification. Written consent is required before issuance of credit cards. If written consent is not possible to obtain, issuers can use digital means for the consent. However, they must communicate the same to the RBI.

The detailed notice can be viewed here.

Apart from that, the central bank’s new guidelines for debit card state that debit cards will be issued to only those customers who have a Savings Bank/Current Account will be issued a debit card. Banks cannot force customers to avail the debit card facility or link issuance of the card to availing any other facility of the bank. These rules will also come into force from 1 July.