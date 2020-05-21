You are here:
COVID-19 impact: GMR's Delhi, Hyderabad airports to provide contact-less food service to air passengers

Business Asian News International May 21, 2020 19:59:42 IST

New Delhi: As per the protocols announced by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic, GMR's airports in Delhi and Hyderabad will set up contact-less food ordering service as a safety measure against the corona disease.

File image of Delhi Airport. Reuters

"Passenger experience is prime to us even at this challenging time. As social distancing has become the new norm due to the pandemic, we have taken many initiatives to enhance passenger safety and comply with COVID-19 safety measures. We have adopted a unique platform to extend contactless solutions to the flyers," said a GMR airport spokesperson.

"Apart from contact-less food ordering feature, this app has several valuable features for both the airports' passengers, such as real-time flight status alerts, boarding gate and belt information, airport facility information, time to gate and waiting for estimates, weather at destination amongst others," added the GMR spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that all domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from 25 May.

Domestic flights in the country have been prohibited since 25 March when the first lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 19:59:42 IST



