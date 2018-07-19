Corrected - Uber names new privacy chief, data protection officer

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] appointed Ruby Zefo as chief privacy officer and Simon Hania as data protection officer, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The ride-hailing company has had a rough history when it comes to protecting driver and passenger data, even while it gears up for a public listing next year.
Hackers previously stole information about Uber drivers and the company acknowledged in 2014 that its employees had used a software tool called "God View" to track passengers.
Zefo, who will start in her new job from Aug. 6, joins Uber from Intel Corp
Hania joins from Dutch digital mapping company TomTom NV
(This version of the story corrects to "company spokeswoman" from "company spokesman" in paragraph 1)
