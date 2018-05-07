Corrected: Timeline: Fortis Healthcare bidding war - The story so far

(Corrects first bullet under May 6 to say Manipal values Fortis, not Fortis' hospital business, at 83.58 billion rupees)

(Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL), which runs about 30 hospitals in India, has become a target of a heated takeover battle, with five entities bidding for the embattled company.

Fortis has set up an advisory committee to evaluate binding offers from suitors vying to acquire the company, or take a stake in it.

May 1 is the deadline for binding offers, which will be evaluated by an expert advisory panel. The board is set to meet on May 10.

Following are the details of the bids:

March 27 - Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd offers to buy Fortis' hospital business

April 10 - Manipal sweetens bid for Fortis hospitals

April 12 - Unsolicited binding offer From Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office

April 13 - Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Berhad tops Manipal's bid

April 17 - China's Fosun International's unit Fosun Health Holdings submits offer

April 18 - IHH Healthcare revises its offer

April 19 - Munjals, Burmans revise their offer

Radiant Life Care Private Ltd offers to invest in Fortis

April 24 - IHH Healthcare tweaks earlier proposals

• Offers to immediately infuse 6.50 billion rupees under a binding proposal and subsequently invest up to 33.50 billion rupees under a non-binding proposal

Radiant Life Care revises offer for Fortis

• Makes binding offer for Fortis Mulund Hospital at an enterprise value of 12 billion rupees

• Retains proposal to demerge Fortis' hospital business into a new company• Proposes to spin off Fortis' SRL business • The offer values FHL at 170 or 175 rupees per share, depending upon SRL's valuation after proposed demerger• The all-cash offer of 126 rupees per share for the hospital business stays, which excludes SRL stake

Manipal raises Fortis offer

• Raises offer to 63.22 billion rupees from 60.61 billion rupees• To provide financial assistance of up to 7.50 billion rupees• In addition to buying the SRL stake from PE investors, Manipal to acquire a 5 percent stake in SRL from Fortis

May 01 - IHH Healthcare sweetens bid

• Immediate equity infusion at 175 rupees per share

• Subsequent equity infusion at price up to 175 rupees per share

Munjals & Burmans submit modified investment proposal

• Raises offer to invest 18 billion rupees, including upfront investment of 10.50 billion rupees, via subscription to shares and warrants

• Offer comprises 8 billion rupees via preferential issue of shares, 10 billion rupees via preferential issue of warrants

• Shares valued at 167 rupees apiece, while each warrant to fetch 176 rupees

May 06 - Manipal sweetens bid again, outlines cash injection plan

• Values Fortis at 83.58 billion rupees, i.e. 160 rupees per share

• Offers to inject 21 billion rupees by way of preferential allotment, giving Manipal and TPG the right to appoint non-executive directors, provided Fortis board has a minimum of seven directors

• SRL board to be restructured post acquisition of PE stake; deal to be reworked as previous term sheet had expired

($1 = 67.0625 Indian rupees)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.