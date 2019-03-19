Corrected: Saudi Binladin Group finance chief resigns following restructuring - sources

By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Stephen Kalin

Saudi Binladin Group's chief financial officer, Klaus Froelich, has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, following a restructuring of the construction giant under Riyadh's anti-corruption campaign.

Froelich, a former Morgan Stanley banker, had been hired in 2016 to help the firm overcome a crisis sparked by the collapse of a construction crane in Mecca's Grand Mosque that killed 107 people.

