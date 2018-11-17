You are here:
Corrected: GE Capital to sell $1.5 bln portfolio of healthcare equipment financing

Business Reuters Nov 17, 2018 00:05:19 IST

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say GE Capital is selling a portfolio of healthcare equipment financing, not the business)

(Reuters) - General Electric Co's finance arm GE Capital said it is selling a $1.5 billion portfolio of its healthcare equipment finance business to U.S. regional lender TIAA Bank.

GE's financing arm has been divesting assets worth billions of dollars since 2015 as part of a plan to shrink itself into a smaller, more focused business.

