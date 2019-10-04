Corporate India welcomes RBI move; says rate cut will spur growth, revive investment and encourage consumption

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut interest rates for a fifth straight meeting this year, stepping up its efforts to kickstart an economy growing at its slowest pace in six years.

The reduction in key policy rate by the RBI is expected to revive investment and encourage consumption, thereby kick-starting the sluggish economy, India Inc said on Friday.

The industry emphasised that it was now critical for banks to facilitate a faster transmission of rate cuts to ensure that the measures reap results.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the cumulative 135 basis points rate cuts this year along with a slew of measures announced by the government to provide growth stimulus to a variety of sectors is expected to lift growth from its current stupor and unleash animal spirits.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President D K Aggarwal said Friday's repo rate cut will help induce demand and refuel economic growth in coming quarters.

"This further reduction of repo rate will not only bring down the lending rates but also incentivise investment and boost consumption," said Surendra Hiranandani, CMD, House of Hiranandani.

The RBI's latest move to trim repo rate comes at a time when the economic growth has hit a six-year low of 5 percent. This is the fifth straight rate cut by the central bank in as many policy reviews in 2019, and takes the total quantum of reductions to 1.35 percent.

SBI Chairman, Rajnish Kumar said, the 25 bps rate cut coupled with an explicit policy acknowledgement of further rate cuts would ensure that fiscal and monetary policy work in tandem in arresting growth concerns. "The lowering of the GDP growth outlook to 6.1 percent for FY20 also reflects a realistic projection in view of the weak domestic demand, slowing global growth and the continuing trade tensions," he said.

Exporters body FIEO's President Sharad Saraf however, said the challenges in exports will continue and may aggravate with geo-political situation.

Muthoot Pappachan Group CMD Thomas John Muthoot said for the common man to get the benefits of these cuts, it is important that banks ease the challenges for NBFCs to get funding from them, eventually pushing consumer sentiment.

"The rate cut is expected to complement other fiscal measures such as the corporate tax rate cut that was announced last month to propel GDP growth," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

RBL Bank economist Rajni Thakur said the central bank is reaching its lower bound of policy space and has tried to steer support expectations away from monetary side, adding that it does not see more than 15-40 basis points additional cuts in this cycle.

Given the concerns on growth and inflation remaining within the target levels, a majority of analysts were expecting the RBI to cut rates at the policy review meet.

Aditi Nayar, princial economist at ICRA said, “The 25 bps rate cut is in line with our expectations, with the broad-based and sharp slowdown in economic growth momentum remaining the key focus amidst a relatively benign inflation outlook.”

The substantial cut in the GDP growth forecast for FY2020 underscores the extent of the growth slowdown, and the limited likelihood of an immediate revival despite the cumulative 135 bps of monetary easing undertaken by the MPC in 2019 as well as the measures announced by the government, Nayar said.

Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (Debt) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, “The MPC voted for 25 bps repo rate cut. It also remained committed to maintaining accommodative stance that aids growth-revival to the extent needed. The tone seems tilted towards a softening bias. With the intent to maintain adequate liquidity in the banking system, bond yields could remain well-anchored. This is conducive especially for short end of the yield curve. Global factors will assume centre stage now, which will determine near-term movements in the yield.”

Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, “Despite the 25 bps rate cut being at the lower bound of expectations, RBI remains concerned on growth and guided for continued accommodative monetary policy stance. While the RBI continues to expect growth revival in the second half of FY20, growth rates have been reduced for both FY20 and Q1FY21.”

Amar Ambani, president at Yes Securities said, “Concerns on the fiscal side on account of lower GST revenues and corporate tax cuts possibly dissuaded the RBI from a steeper rate cut.” “Nevertheless, the accommodative policy action from the central bank is quite expected given the deceleration in frequency indicators and protracted slowdown in private consumption.” “The need of the hour is to revive the economy.”

Rupa Rege-Nisture, group chief economist at L&T Finance Holdings said, “It is a no-event monetary policy. A reduction of 25 bps was factored in by the street. What is noteworthy is the MPC’s clear admission that growth has slowed significantly and broad-based demand weakness will keep headline CPI under check.” “There is definitely a scope for further rate cuts but as the MPC has rightly asserted, intensified efforts are needed to restore the growth momentum.” “In our opinion, the RBI as a central bank has done more than enough to stabilise economic settings. From here onwards, monetary easing may not achieve much incrementally.” “Instead of aggressive easing, what we need is the dedicated effort to remove structural constraints at the individual sector level. The RBI can support this effort by focusing on financial stability.”

Siddhartha Sanyal, chief economist, Bandhan Bank said, “The cut was in line with market consensus, and we wouldn’t have been surprised if the magnitude of the cut was slightly higher. We continue to see inflation well-anchored. This will offer the central bank more room for easing going ahead. We see rates eventually going to sub-5 percent by the first half of 2020.” “We expect some more transmission of rate cuts to borrowers will happen given that the cumulative reduction in repo rate is now 135 basis points during 2019. But that will likely be only a gradual process, given the current weak sentiment and lack of momentum in investments and credit demand from larger corporates in several pockets of the economy.” “Interestingly, in the absolute lower end of the socio-economic pyramid, however, credit growth seems to be notably better at the moment.”

Angha Deodhar, economist at ICICI Securities said, “We are penciling in one more rate cut, albeit of a smaller magnitude (around 15 bps). This takes our terminal repo rate expectation to 5 percent by the end of FY20. Likely pick-up in growth and inflation in H2 along with the fiscal stimulus provided by corporate tax cuts are likely to limit the room for MPC to cut rates.” “The upward revision in Q2 inflation confirms that the MPC had underestimated inflation previously.” “Currently, the outlook for economic growth is weak, both domestically and globally. Hence, aggressive easing of monetary policy is unlikely to boost economic growth significantly.”

Garima Kapoor, economist, Elara Capital said, “While lower lending rates are welcome, they alone may not be able to turn around the sentiment in the economy. It would need to be accompanied by spending from the government.” “The current sluggish growth dynamics and benign outlook on inflation suggest that the MPC would have more room to cut rates.” “By November-end, data is likely to indicate that GDP growth in Q2 hasn’t improved much from Q1 levels basis the high-frequency data. We expect terminal repo rate to be 4.75 percent in this easing cycle.” “With the linking of floating lending rate to external benchmark, the transmission of rate cuts from here will be immediate. Moreover, with RBI maintaining surplus liquidity and continuing to guide for an accommodative stance, we believe the transmission is only likely to improve from here.”

K. Joseph Thomas, head research at Emkay Wealth Management said, “The RBI has once again proved to be well ahead of the curve in unleashing monetary efficacies to combat the economic slowdown... with the cut of 25 bps (and) bringing down the repo rate to 5.15 percent.” “In conformity with this aggressive approach, the RBI is likely to continue with its campaign for more rapid transmission of the benefits to credit users, through lower rates to a large extent linked to the base rate. There may be further cuts in the rate in light of the GDP growth forecast being lowered form 6.90 percent to 6.10 percent for FY20. We need to see more action from the government for a consumption-led recovery.”

Ms Manju Yagnik Vice Chairperson Nahar Group and Vice President NAREDCO (Maharashtra) said, “The real estate sector as a whole has been anticipating a much required rate cut that would boost property purchase, especially with the festive season being right round the corner. Since February, the RBI has cut the repo rate five times, from 6.25 percent to 5.15 percent, cumulating to a total reduction of 135 basis points (bps). In light of this, apart from the steps taken by the finance minister in order to revive the country’s slow paced economy, the RBI too hasn’t backed out from its expectations from the various struggling sectors across the country. Slashing out an addition of 25bps rate cut, will surely help revive the sector and boost its performance. With this additional benefit the consumers can now invest into the sector along with the external perks of bonus and festive offers made available at their disposal. Also an important step taken by the government in order to curb inflation and continue maintaining an accommodative stance, by opening up the sector to all potential home buyers in the market. ”