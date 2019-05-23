Corporate India welcomes Narendra Modi-led NDA's re-election; seeks more corrective measures to accelerate growth

Corporate India welcomed the mandate given by the voters to the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the second time in the Lok Sabha elections held in April and May this year. Most of the corporate honchos expected that the new government would carry forward the growth momentum besides bringing down corporate tax and generating more employment opportunities to bring down the unemployment rate.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises The election results show that PM Modi is India’s captain, as state after state shows thumping victories for the NDA. Very few bastions remain where the NDA has not been able to establish its impressive record. It is a thumbs up for the economy which needs the unity, stability and leadership that only the Modi-led NDA is presently qualified to provide.

Uday Kotak, MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank "Time for transformation of India. Time for deep reform. I dream of us as a global superpower in my lifetime. Heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi, the BJP, and the NDA," he said.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources Anil Agarwal said that democracy has won and congratulated the people, who he said, have voted for development.

Congratulating Modi, Agarwal further said, "As he takes another step toward next progressive innings, ...his vision will help India take a leap in its journey of growth".

Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group

The new government is expected to take steps to ensure that India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth improves. He explained that one such step should be for corporate tax.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group

Increasingly, they will shape India's future, he said on Twitter.

"As I watch the counting, I get the unmistakeable feeling that a turning point in history is unfolding before my eyes. 2 new power blocs are overthrowing the establishment. Not talking about political parties but Women & Young, new voters. Increasingly, they will shape India's future".

Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Mutual Fund

"The market is looking at the second term of Modi Sarkar to build on the foundation laid in the last term. India has good macros in the form of low inflation, better tax compliance, fiscal prudence, high FDI and manageable current account deficit if oil remains at current levels, " Shah said.

"Our corporate tax rates are some of the highest in the world, they need to be brought down. The government here, in fact, had promised that corporate tax would be brought down to 25 percent. They have done it for smaller companies but they haven't done it for larger companies. I think that is a very important move and there will be many other moves that will help revive growth," he said.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants

"With Modi 2.0, we can expect the steady momentum that the real estate sector has been regaining in recent times to not only maintain its pace but pick up speed. Some of this government's initiatives will now doubtlessly sail through to the final stage of their journey."

Puri said that the overall sentiments among all stakeholders – buyers, builders and investors – will remain bullish with this highly pro-development government retaining power.

Surendra Hiranandani, Founder and Director at House of Hiranandani

A stable government at the Centre will further boost the growth in the real estate sector. "We hope that the new government demonstrates concrete action to push investments, increase growth and generate employment," he added.

Saru Tumuluri, CEO, Veri5Digital, said, that a big boost is anticipated for the financial inclusion and fintech sector in the second term of the NDA government. "Fintech will continue to be a sunrise sector and with more supportive government regulations will exhibit tremendous growth and innovation especially in the sachet size financial products. With our suite of onboarding and digital products (KYC, eSign, eNACH), Veri5Digital will have a very important part to play in this growth sector by helping BFSI maintain compliance and costs in the delivery of these sachet size solutions," he said.

Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, a leading FMEG company, said, “The rapid proliferation of new technologies such as internet of things, artificial intelligence, connected devices & home automation, have provided FMEG companies tremendous opportunities to grow, flourish and expand into newer industry segments. Additionally, the past few years have seen the government of India having a keen focus on the promotion of energy efficient solutions such as LED lighting. With the current government all set for a second term in office, we hope that this trend continues as it would give further fillip not only to the manufacture of such products but also to the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Smart Cities’ initiative” he said.

Jitendra Chaturvedi, Director and Co-founder, Batooni Mobile Advertising, said, “The government had started smoothening the tax issues in start-up funding. Continuation of the regime will hopefully hasten the change in the procedures and laws helping startup funding. BJP’s known penchant for advertising is very good news for adtech startups”.

Garima Kapoor, economist, Elara Capital, said, "If the first five years of the government were dominated by housing, roads and toilets, the next five would have to be dominated by investment, jobs and nursing of the dislocated financial sector. Among immediate priorities we expect the Modi-led government to take measures to revive consumption, address financial sector dislocation by recapitalizing PSU banks, boost manufacturing sector to ensure job creation and solve the conundrum of skill shortage in the country to ensure employability," she said.

Radhika Rao, economist, and Eugene Leow, Rates Strategist

The 10-year yield is likely to ease to the weaker end of the 7.25-7.35 percent range, if results mirror the exit poll. On the contrary, weak support for the ruling regime will be construed as a negative risk event, sending yields towards 7.4 percent. Ability of markets to sustain gains, thereafter, hinges on the direction of global catalysts, particularly oil prices and US-China trade dispute, as these weigh on regional flows and markets

Political considerations aside, subdued sentiments in the domestic credit markets are likely to take precedence for the central bank. A rating downgrade and resultant surge in bond yields of a non-bank mortgage lender fuelled worries over the creditworthiness of weaker players in the sector. Respite is not in the offing as the RBI dismissed the need for a dedicated credit line to struggling entities, where problems are seen as solvency driven, rather than due to a shortage of liquidity. Separately, NBFCs with more than Rs 5,000 crore in assets had been asked to appoint a chief risk officer to tighten risk management plans. Concurrently, a new operational framework is in the works for non-banks to improve on their asset-liability mix. Focus is also on the RBI’s revised circular to replace the February 2018 version, which had placed stringent course-correction steps for banks to deal with stressed assets

Sanjay Chaturvedi, CEO of Shubham Housing Finance, said that the markets have already reacted positively in anticipation of the current government retaining power with its strong policies to promote growth. "We believe that this is immensely positive for the housing finance and housing market. As the current government has shown its commitment to housing for all and we expect it to only continue and accelerate in the next 5 years," he said.

Startups' expectation from the new government

Bhavin Turakhia, CEO & Co-Founder, Zeta & Flock, says, ‘’In the last four years, Indian B2B startups have more than tripled. Our country is now taking giant strides towards becoming one of the fastest growing startup hubs globally. To make this a reality and accelerate their growth, the government must put in place measures such as training hubs for entrepreneurs across India to ease the flow of capital, regulatory compliance and more.’’

Satyam Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, LoanTap Financial Technologies says, ‘’Currently, a startup needs to follow a number of compliance laid down by various regulatory bodies as well as there is a knowledge gap because of multiple points of contact. Expectations from the government is to make the process simpler to comply with - A single clearance window - which ensures end to end solution or procedure to be followed by a start-up that enables pro-active compliance as well as helps to avoid unnecessary costs.’’

Javed Tapia, Founder, Slonkit, said that the current government has given a fillip to startups with initiatives such as Startup India which enables self-certification, rebate in filing patents, income tax exemptions, easier public procurement norms etc. "I think the new government should further enhance the vibrant startup ecosystem wherein startups can collaborate seamlessly and share knowledge and technical expertise. This will help India to leverage it's entrepreneurial potential and become a hotbed of unicorn start-ups across different sectors," he said.

Parth Mehta, Managing Director, Paradigm Realty, said, “The NDA-led government did stringent changes in their last tenure which impacted the real estate market severely of which real estate is yet to recover overall. Recent GST implementation at 5 percent with the abolishment of input tax credit again was detrimental for developers as the cost side GST is still exorbitant and not yet lowered in tandem. The government shall revise down input side GST rates to restore shrinking margins of developers.”

Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer at WGC Wealth, said that the watershed 2019 Indian election has thrown a decisive mandate yet again in favour of the incumbent. The new government will have the ability to pursue the economic reforms initiated in the past five years. Such a strong mandate should ensure continuity of policy, undertake further structural reforms and likely boost business and consumer sentiment and in turn to revive economic growth yet again.

Farshid Cooper, Managing Director of Spenta Corporation, said, "We are hopeful to see a new wave of transformation in the realty sector. In the long-run, we expect the sector to grow in terms of earnings and homes delivered. We hope that policies introduced in the previous term like from GST and RERA are seen through and implemented smoothly in this term."

Lav Kumar, Head — Product & Business Development, LIC Mutual Fund, said that the pace of much the needed reforms in various sectors will gain pace and the growth rate will accelerate. "We believe the economy in 2019 will keep growing faster than 2018 due to the demographic young population and their demand for better lifestyle, goods and services."

Navtej Singh, CEO Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “It is our belief that the (new) government will take steps to further strengthen the fintech ecosystem in India. With the consumer in mind, the government should introduce regulations that are flexible in nature and benefit multiple stakeholders."

Himanshu Pujara, Managing Director, Euronet Services India Pvt Ltd, said, “A right mix of policies, regulation and incentives are required to further expand the fintech space. The government thus far has been extremely supportive by promoting the platform for real-time and faster payments, creating an environment that has let to huge investments in the fintech space which has allowed mushrooming of several hundreds of start-ups who are enabling innovation.”

Abhishek Sharma, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, opined that the real estate sector is facing a challenging time and is under tremendous pressure despite the measures taken by the government so far. The sector per se is under immense stress due to high unsold inventory and drying up of refinancing options for developers due to recent liquidity crunch faced by NBFC’s. In order to improve the market sentiment, the government needs to take immediate actions.

Achin Bhattacharyya, Founder & CEO, Notebook, said, "I really look forward to a path of peace and progress, wherein public discourse on important national issues will be based on sound logical debate between a stable answerable government and a responsible and alert opposition."

Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development and Joint Secretary, NAREDCO West, said that the sector expected the new government to emphasise more on re-energising the reforms related to infrastructure investment, land acquisition reforms and speeding up the regulatory functions of the state.

The sector had slowed down a bit since the sequential jolt of GST and demonetization but the new GST regime for the sector was a big relief. We expect the government would take measures to expedite and streamline the environment clearances for the new projects which is a 2 stage process and takes 2 to 3 years. A better clarity over the norms for infrastructure projects which involve diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes is recommended. The sector hopes better stability in the regulatory norms without too many changes.”

Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities, said that though the current index level already captures this outcome, any further trend in creating a more stable government will be considered positive by the market. Once the new government is sworn in, the focus needs to shift to arrest the recent slowdown in consumption and improve investment climate so that the GDP growth rate is sustained above 7.5 percent.

Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development ltd and Joint Secretary, NAREDCO West, said, "The sector expects the new government to emphasise more on re-energising the reforms related to infrastructure investment, land acquisition reforms and speeding up the regulatory functions of the state. The sector had slowed down a bit since the sequential jolt of GST and demonetization but the new GST regime for the sector was a big relief.

"We expect the government would take measures to expedite and streamline the environment clearances for the new projects which is a 2 stage process and takes 2 to 3 years. A better clarity over the norms for infrastructure projects which involve diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes is recommended. The sector hopes better stability in the regulatory norms without too many changes," he said.

Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-founder, Instamojo, said, “We hope that the new government will introduce measures to streamline taxes and ease regulatory policies for the MSMEs of the country which would further the impetus of the sector and ease of doing business. Also, we believe that the government should address the major challenges faced by MSMEs, primarily the absence of adequate financial options and skilled labor which is a significant deterrent to the progress of the sector.”

