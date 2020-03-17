You are here:
Coronavirus outbreak: Volvo Car India asks all employees to work from home with immediate effect

Business Press Trust of India Mar 17, 2020 14:13:16 IST

Bengaluru: Volvo Car India on Tuesday announced work from home as a safety measure for its employees with immediate effect, considering the number of Coronavirus cases have risen to over 100 in the past few days across the country.

"Necessary IT infrastructure is in place to facilitate business continuity, with scheduled meetings managed via Microsoft Teams/ Skype", the Swedish luxury car company said
in a statement.

All domestic and international travel was suspended as early as February, to limit the exposure of its employees to the virus, the company said.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 14:13:16 IST

