Coronavirus Outbreak: Srei Infra's senior management to take voluntary salary cut of up to 30% in FY21

Business Press Trust of India Apr 29, 2020 19:33:54 IST

New Delhi: Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Srei Infrastructure Finance on Wednesday said its senior management will take voluntary pay cut of up to 30 percent this fiscal year.

Representational image. Reuters.

The senior management team, including chairman and chief executive officer, of the company have decided to lead the efforts on expense control by volunteering to take pay cuts for the current financial year 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

The chairman has reduced his pay by 30 percent and the chief executive officer and other senior management members have reduced their pay in the range of 20 percent to 25 percent, it said.

The national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic has halted economic activities, prompting salary cuts, including voluntary cuts, at various organisations across the country.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 19:33:54 IST

