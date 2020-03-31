Coronavirus Outbreak: Quikr launches stillopen.in to help people find out essential utilities in nearby areas

Quikr, classified advertising platform, has launched stillopen.in, a portal guiding people to find out various essential utilities open in the nearby localities.

The platform's launch is as part of extending a helping hand to the people stay indoors in the 21-day lockdown period.

Through this initiative, the company helps identify the nearest grocery stores, hospitals and pharmacies, COVID-19 centres, and other stores classified as essentials in real-time.

The platform also allows its users to update store status and hygiene, add info on groceries along with reviews, images and more directly from their smartphones.

This being a crucial time for India, the only way to break the chain of infections is to stay at home and step out only when there’s an absolute need for essentials.

During such times, it is important for people to know which shops are open/closed to save time and do quick shopping. Quikr is ensuring this through stillopen.in by helping people find stores open nearby.

It is currently available for access in 23 cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Gwalior, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Patna, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Secunderabad.

