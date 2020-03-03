Coronavirus outbreak: Govt restrains exports of a few APIs, formulations; lists essential medicines that could run out of stock

Even as suspected coronavirus cases were being reported in some parts of the country, the government on Tuesday restrained the exports of certain active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations.

CNBC-TV18 newsbreak confirmed, here is the list of APIs that have been put in the list of restriction for exports by the government pic.twitter.com/H0cMra60y1 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 3, 2020

In a notification, the government put curbs on the exports of certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, including Paracetamol, Vitamin B1 and B12 amid the coronavirus outbreak claimed over 3,000 lives across the world, reported PTI.

Accordingly, the exports of 26 APIs and formulations require licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"Export of specified APIs and formulations made from these APIs ...is hereby restricted with immediate effect and till further orders, " the DGFT said in the notification.

On Tuesday, more suspected cases of coronavirus was detected in Delhi and adjoining Noida. The patients have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests.

Meanwhile, a committee constituted by the government reportedly put out a list of essential medicines including key antibiotics such as amoxicillin, moxifloxacin, doxycycline and tuberculosis (TB) drug rifampicin that may run out of stock due to non-availability of raw materials from China, said a report in The Economic Times.

A high-level government committee had submitted its report to the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) last week after assessing the stock of 54 drugs and said that out of these, 34 medicines have no alternatives, the report said.

Last month, online news portal The Print had reported that the Centre would help Cipla, India’s fourth-largest drugmaker, airlift 6 tonnes of raw material from China.

“Cipla has requested that its cargo weighing 6 tonnes be picked up from China. Most likely, it will be picked up by a flight run by Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong at the earliest,” the report quoted a government official as saying.

The raw material primarily comprises APIs and other key materials. Indian drug manufacturers mainly depend on China for sourcing their drug ingredients or the APIs.

On 26 February this year, Sandoz, a global generics major, had said that it would ensure stable pricing for a basket of essential medicines the company markets, which may help treat coronavirus patients, amid growing concerns about the potential impact of the outbreak on global supply chains.

Richard Saynor, Sandoz CEO, said, “I am very concerned about reports that prices for basic medicines such as painkillers and antibiotics are rising substantially as a result of a tightening supply situation for active pharmaceutical ingredients out of China."

He said that a coordinated and long-term approach to address the complex and interconnected issues of pricing, supply and quality was essential and felt that the generics industry has a particular responsibility right now to ensure that patients can get the medicines they need.

“That’s why, with immediate effect, and despite current uncertainties about how the supply situation will evolve, Sandoz is committing as an initial response to keep prices stable for certain essential medicines it markets commercially, which may help in the treatment of coronavirus cases, specifically antivirals to reduce the impact of coronavirus and antibiotics to combat pneumonia,” he said.

On 17 February this year, India's pharma industry had assured the government that there was adequate stock of medicines to deal with an emergency situation amid concerns over the dearth of generic drugs in the country due to coronavirus outbreak in China, said a report in Business Today.

The country's pharmaceutical industry ensured that there would be no shortage of drugs, APIs and medicines in the coming days, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had said then in the fifth Task Force meeting on API.

— With PTI inputs

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.