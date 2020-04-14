Coronavirus Outbreak: From retailing cigarettes to selling vegetables, offline grocers cater quicker to customers than online players

For 29 year-old Anuj Dandona, a cultural consultant living in Chembur, the local grocer has turned out to be his saviour—making available vegetables besides groceries at one store. Dandona says since the lockdown was announced, a few grocers in the area, who would sell potatoes and onions besides groceries, are also selling vegetables—cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, etc. But the grocers are taking precautions: Customers are asked to stand outside and list out the groceries they need. However, they can touch the vegetables and leave the vegetables in a basket which is weighed inside the store. "I am glad I can buy both my groceries and vegetables at one place when I step out," Dandona said.

For Anil S, the proprietor of Sree Siddhi Vinayak Stores, selling vegetables was a multi-pronged deal: "My customers would complain about not getting vegetables and fruits. I thought why not I provide it. I have been buying them from an online player who drops it to my store. I then retail it from here," he said. The shop is open till 11 AM only to limit the 'exposure' from customers," says Anil.

Samir Patel, the third-generation grocer at Wagadwala store at Marol, Andheri is planning to retail cigarettes for the first time. A smoker himself, he has been able to live for over a fortnight without taking puffs. He knows a wholesaler who suggested he retail it in the store given the lockdown since 25 March and the extended lockdown announced today.

Not all smokers are able to get their daily quota of cigarettes from the local panwalla as he has also to shut shop since 24 March, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the Janata Curfew.“I know what smokers feel as I am a smoker myself. I know of panwallas who are selling cigarettes in the black market at a higher price,” he said. Patel has no plans to sell cigarettes at a higher rate, though, he says.

A few days after the lockdown, Patel started retailing masks and gloves. The store is open every alternate day and groceries are disappearing at a fast rate, he says. When the stocks are down, Patel takes a police permit for essential services from the MIDC police station and goes to Jogeshwari where the wholesalers are. “Most of them are not there now, but I have my contacts and able to get groceries. Yet, I am able to get just 20 percent of the stock of what I need," he says.

At his store in Andheri, Patel does not allow customers to enter. They have to stand out, follow social distancing rules, and tell him their list. He had two delivery boys earlier, but they went away to their home towns up north when the coronavirus broke out. So he has asked his brothers to help out.

The three brothers come to the shop, sanitise their hands before handing out goods to customers. They also deliver groceries. Patel says they have to repeatedly sanitise their hands after each delivery. “We need to be very careful of our health. We take orders from nearby buildings and deliver it only if there are over 2-3 orders per building. We are not allowed to enter housing societies. So we leave the deliveries at the gate. The payments are made online. We don't give udhaari (loan) to any customers, even when they are known to us,” he said.

The store next to Patel, Suryavanshi which retailed grains, shut shop a week ago. “There are no stocks to fill up what has been exhausted, and so he is now sitting at home," said Patel.

Challenges to kiranas

According to reports, India has around 12 million small and medium neighbourhood stores. Since the lockdown, only around 25 lakh stores are able to function, though not fully as it is difficult to fill up replenished stocks. The challenges are many--retailers can sell only essential goods, everyone has to maintain social distancing rules, delivery boys are very few and in most cases none at all to assist the grocers.

People are focusing on buying basics and these don't provide much margins to grocers. Good margins are possible in branded category but with the supply chain broken down--the stockist not coming over to ask about orders, replenish goods; it is a Catch-22 situation for retailers. They are functioning at around 20 percent efficiency given the limited hours they can function and the daily change in prices in the wholesale markets. The situation is more bleak in the urban areas where customers resort to hoarding, says an analyst. In a way, India seems to have gone back to the economy of shortages--where the fear would be then that the merchandise will get over. Now, there are policemen on the streets, there is social distancing to be adhered and there are hardly any stocks with the grocer. Worse, people in the cities are brand-driven. They do not like to substitute their brands with unknown or even lesser-known brands, he said. That compounds the issue for most urban clientele and the grocers, he remarked.

Kirana stores account for over 95 percent of India’s food and grocery sales. Even more so during the lockdown, the neighbourhood kirana store has stood out as the most reliable and convenient source of essential food and grocery supplies. About 50-70 percent of kirana stores have continued to operate and serve customers for whom they are most often, the only place to get food and groceries at this time.

With factories, wholesale markets and distributors adversely impacted by labour shortages and manufacturers supplying in many cases on the basis of their existing safety stock, some items may likely feel the pinch of a supply shock in the near term if sufficient production and transportation capacity does not come back to normalcy.

Grocers go hi-tech

Grocer are going hi-tech by using dongles, having software that makes it easier for them to connect to the neighbourhood thus making a contactless connect with their customers.

Some startups launched in the time when COVID-19 broke out in India. Like Mumbai-based Near.Store which started it online functions three days after coronavirus outbreak in India. The store owner does not have to create an online presence. This is through Near.Store's platform that allows the store to create an online presence through its proprietary dongle. When the grocer hands over the bill, it has the store's website listed in it. When the dongle is inserted into the store’s existing barcode scanner or billing system, the customers can access the store's product inventories. Ashish Kumar, co-founder said, that asking a store owner to photograph his stock keeping units (SKUs) and upload it is tiresome. "We launched our online system to enable the local grocer to compete with the big boys. Once a customer is online, he can repeat orders, search for brands, and do it from anywhere. The customer details are available on the store owner's app."

Since the lockdown, Near-Store has found that the most orders are for herbal immunity boosters that fall under neutraceuticals and can be stored at the grocers; cleaners and hygiene products, instant food category-particularly chips; and window cleaning sprays. The grocer is thus trying to stock up these items as these are the most bought in the past fortnight.

Near.Store charges a commission for each transaction; in some cases the customer convenience charges—between Rs 5-Rs 10 on each side (grocer, customer).

Buy now pay later?

Some grocers who give credit facilities to customers are still able to do so. For those who want an udhaari-khaata, especially given the distressing times with work from home facilities, retrenchment for some, this old-world credit system at the grocers is a godsend for many. GoFrugal helps small stores manage their inventory. In end-February, it launched an app that can be customised for customers.

The customecan place an order on the software. The billing software will confirm if it is available or not. Payment can be pre-paid or on-delivery. Those who want to avail of credit, can opt for it with the retailer agreeing for that option.

OkCredit is a book keeping app created to help merchants track their receivables and payables and share account details with the customers. Founded by three IIT Kanpur alumni - Harsh Pokharna, Aditya Prasad and Gaurav Kumar in 2017, the startup's existing will get updates on new features on the app itself. "Our priority at this point of time is to help existing clients battle the crisis. So the number of users has not increased much," said Pokharna, the CEO.

It works on two fronts to help kirana stores during the lockdown—to enable them to receive online orders and payments upon fulfilment. Consumers find kirana stores that are open in their neighbourhood.

Since the lockdown, neighbourhood kirana stores are stepping up to provide groceries and other essential supplies to their customers, even while hindered by their own supply issues. Pokharna believes this will continue post-lockdown and with better technology adoption, it can become the mainstay of local commerce.

Serving cornerstores

With logistics chain gone awry since the lockdown, third-party supply chain companies like Jumbotail is helping large residential communities by setting up small stores and and stocking them up with essentials.

Jumbotail marketplace connects its customers (food and grocery retailers ranging from small kiranas to supermarkets) with brands and producers of staples and FMCG products through an android app available in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English. The company uses its own network of fulfillment and distribution centres as well as its last mile delivery fleet to deliver orders placed on the Jumbotail app to the customers’ storefront within an average turnaround time of 24 hours .

"We work with the top 20+ FMCG companies and stock over 3000 SKUs. Retailers can receive their deliveries at storefront within 24 hours, with a 100 perecent fulfillment rate," said Ashish Jhina - Cofounder & COO, Jumbotail. "Through our J24 stores programme, we help transform kirana stores into modern convenience retail stores using our proprietary Goldeneye retail operating system that includes a point of sale, fully integrated with our marketplace and supply chain, AI driven merchandising, digital marketing, retail store branding, and omni channel integration to serve online orders," said Jhina.

Lockdown, social distancing, supply chain breakdown has led to squeezed-in stocks for many corner stores. But, it has also led to newer ways of doing business, expanding products to hitherto unheard of categories among grocers. Will this continue post-lockdown?

It is true most online companies have been unable to fulfill deliveries while some are giving customer a longer waiting period, said Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst at Forrester Research Inc. The kirana store owner is able to keep products that the customer needs and is also able to fulfil requests that his customer makes in these distressing time. Grocery shops are saving time by making the waiting period far less for the customer. But whether this will continue after the lockdown, depends on how much capital this small business has and how it wants to grow, he said.

"There are a lot of companies who have entered this space and are delivering groceries. It is more of a PR gimmick. It makes them relevant in the media. There is no five-year plan here. For the serious players like a Zomato, this is good data to get hold of by delivering groceries. The Zomatos of the world will have the capabilities to carry this forward and not every other player who is into this space now," he said.

