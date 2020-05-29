You are here:
Coronavirus impact: Oberoi Group rolls out enhanced health, safety program at all hotels; Bureau Veritas to review it

May 29, 2020

New Delhi: The Oberoi Group has rolled out an enhanced health and safety program at all Oberoi and Trident hotels.

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group, said, "Our stringent health and safety standards are now available on the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts and Trident Hotels websites in their entirety. We hope this will help our guests understand in detail the measures we have implemented for their safety and perhaps others too may find these standards useful.” he added.

The Oberoi Group has also collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services to validate and review their program. Bureau Veritas will also undertake various virtual and in-person training sessions to supervise the implementation of the hygiene and safety standards at Oberoi and Trident hotels.

Food and beverage at Oberoi and Trident hotels are prepared under impeccably hygienic environments, the Group said in a statement. Restaurants across Oberoi properties ensure safe distancing with necessary safety precautions without diminishing the dining experience of guests. Meals can also be enjoyed by guests in the comfort and privacy of guest rooms, suites and function rooms.

To further support the health and well-being of its guests, master chefs across the organisation have researched and developed menus comprising of immunity building wellness dishes and drinks, available at each of the hotels. Hotels will additionally ensure their fleet of hotel owned and operated cars are thoroughly sanitised before and after each trip. The chauffeurs, like all other staff members, have guest care, safety and well-being as their most important priority.

 

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 18:52:00 IST



