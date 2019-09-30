You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Core sector output declines by 0.5% in August; coal, crude oil, cement among major industries worst hit

Business Press Trust of India Sep 30, 2019 18:18:50 IST

  • The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 4.7 percent in August last year

  • Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded a negative growth of 8.6 percent, 5.4 percent , 3.9 percent, 4.9 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, in August, according to the data of the Commerce and Industry Ministry

  • However, fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9 percent, and 5 percent, respectively during the month under review

New Delhi: The eight core industries in August recorded a 0.5 percent decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to a government data released on Monday.

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 4.7 percent in August last year.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded a negative growth of 8.6 percent, 5.4 percent , 3.9 percent, 4.9 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, in August, according to the data of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

However, fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9 percent, and 5 percent, respectively during the month under review.

During April-August, growth in the eight core industries grew by 2.4 percent from 5.7 percent in the year-ago period.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 18:18:50 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores