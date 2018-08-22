Container Corporation of India inks pact with Kandla Terminal for rail access

New Delhi: Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has inked a pact with KICTPL for providing rail access to container services.

The commencement of rail service shall facilitate the shipping lines and customers to utilise Kandla Port as a gateway port for container business.

The Mou with Kandla International Container Terminal (KICTPL) aims to promote seamless connectivity and faster clearance of EXIM containers from Kandla Port, CONCOR said in a BSE filing.

Under the agreement, CONCOR shall have exclusive rail access to run the container rakes between KICTPL and various ICDs/Ports for movement of EXIM containers by rail, it added.

CONCOR was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act, and commenced operation in November 1989 after taking over the existing network of 7 ICDs (Inland Container Depots) from the Indian Railways.

It now has the largest network of 79 ICDs/CFSs in India (72 terminals and 7 strategic tie-ups).

In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, it has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold-chain.