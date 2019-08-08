Consumer economy in doldrums, stocks pick from analysts; read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Why is the consumer economy in the doldrums?

The RBI’s consumer confidence survey gives enough clues to what is ailing the consumer economy. Consumer spending on non-essential items is down indicating that discretionary spending is being frowned upon. The financial sector can be partly blamed for it, shows the data. The confidence on the jobs front is also showing deepening cracks while those who reported an increase in income is also declining. Read here to know in three charts what ails consumption.

Ideas for profit: Berger Paints

Berger Paints has posted a strong first-quarter result with decorative paint volumes and gross margins improving. Volume growth for paint companies has been relatively strong, despite weak consumer sentiments elsewhere in the economy. But the competitive intensity is expected to increase. Read here to know our analyst’s expectations for Berger Paints.

Technical Picks

Federal Bank: The Federal Bank stock has made a bearish follow through. Click here to know how to trade this stock.



Adani Enterprises: Ahead of its results, volatility in the Adani Enterprises shares is high. Here’s how you can trade this stock.

