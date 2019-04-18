Consumer confidence shows major gains and recovery in April 2019, ascends by 9.9 %: Survey

The India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (Consumer Confidence), shows major gains and recovery in April 2019, leaping significantly by 9.9 percentage points.

In March, due to Pulwama and Balakot and a war-like situation, consumer confidence had sharply fallen by 6.8 percentage points. The index is measured by Thomson Reuters in partnership with Ipsos.

The monthly PCSI result which is driven by the aggregation of the four, weighted, sub-indices, has seen a sharp ascend and recovery across all indices: the PCSI Employment Confidence (“Jobs”) Sub-Index, is up by 6.8 percentage points; PCSI Economic Expectations (“Expectations”) Sub Index, has jumped up by 14.4 points; the PCSI Investment Climate (“Investment”) Sub-Index which has moved up by 10.9 points; and the PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions (“Current Conditions”) Sub-Index which is up by 8.6 percentage points over last month.

“War clouds have receded, inflation is under control, the stock market in leaping up and the election speeches are full of rosy promises… all these are giving a strong boost to overall optimism and the buoyant mood of India,” says Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Lines Group Leader, Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation & Customer Experience, Ipsos India.

